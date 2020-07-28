Deputy health minister says Putrajaya already spent RM650m on Covid-19 containment efforts

Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (centre) says the Health Ministry has spent around RM650 million to purchase assets and medicines to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The Health Ministry has spent around RM650 million to purchase assets and medicines to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, said Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time today that all the spending was consistent with the government’s emergency procurement procedures.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the ministry and its minister over some of the procurement.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry has conducted emergency procurement to ensure that the needs of our front-liners and hospitals are met immediately. We identified 182 suppliers for emergency procurement.

“We now have on hand enough PPE stockpiles to last us for three months and we will continue (having this stockpile) accordingly,” said Aaron.

However, Batu Sapi (Warisan) MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong shot back in his supplementary question and asked regarding the MACC’s investigation into Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba’s alleged link to Khazanah Jaya Sdn Bhd in May.

Dr Adham has denied any links and said he would sue anti-graft NGO C4 for accusing him of having ties with Khazanah Jaya.

He also said he welcomed any MACC investigation.

“I would like to request more explanation on the Covid-19 test kit worth RM30 million that had links with Adham Baba’s clinic, owned by the health minister.

“Maybe that’s why the health minister ran out of the Dewan Rakyat instead of answering this question,” said Liew referring to Dr Adham’s earlier presence in the Lower House for a separate question.

Aaron said there were more than one lab engaged by the ministry and said that the Health Ministry had roped in Khazanah Jaya Sdn Bhd to supply reagents for the Covid-19 labs worth RM30.5 million.