Covid-19 spike in Sarawak to be raised in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The government's plan to address the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kuching, Sarawak, is among the issues that will be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) is scheduled to ask Health Minister about the government's plan following the spike in Covid-19 cases especially from the Sentosa cluster involving government hospital staff.

Chong will also ask about the ministry's additional measures to protect and safeguard the welfare of health workers, patients, and the general public at government hospitals.

Also expected to capture the lawmakers’ attention is a question from Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands) who is seeking clarification on the government's action to address issues of syndicates involving foreigners exploring land areas that are yet to be developed by the government or its owners.

The Covid-19 pandemic issue continues to draw attention when Fuziah Salleh (PH-Kuantan) is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister about the government's assistance to tahfiz institutions affected by the spread of the virus.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting, which enters its 10th day today, will also continue the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The current sitting which will last for 25 days until August 27, is conducted in the new normal by complying with the standard operating procedure set to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama