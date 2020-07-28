Covid-19: Four new cases recorded in Sabah yesterday

Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said as of yesterday, Sabah has recorded 389 Covid-19 cases. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, July 28 ― Sabah recorded four new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, with two each in Penampang and Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said with this, as of yesterday, Sabah has recorded 389 Covid-19 cases.

“The 386th case was a local man from Kota Kinabalu district who received initial treatment at the Emergency and Trauma Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before he was detected positive for Covid-19 during screening to be warded.

“The 387th case was a local man from Penampang district who was found to be positive for Covid-19 during screening before surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” she said in a statement here today.

She added that the 388th case was a local woman from Penampang who was found to be positive for Covid-19 during screening for travellers returning from overseas.

“The 389th case was a Malaysian girl from Kota Kinabalu district who was referred to the health clinic and found to be positive for Covid-19 during screening before she was warded into the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital,” she said.

Dr Christina added that the 386th, 387th and 388th cases had been admitted into the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

“The 386th, 387th and 389th cases were local infections while the 388th case was categorised as import case A,” she said.

She added that the Kota Kinabalu and Penampang Health Offices have identified all the contacts of these patients who have to undergo screening. ― Bernama