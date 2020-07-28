Court sentences Bangladeshi man to death for murdering fellow countryman two years ago

Bangladeshi national Mohammad Jobi Ullah is led by police out of the Penang High Court in George Town July 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 28 ― A Bangladeshi man was sentenced to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty for the murder of a countryman two years ago.

Judge Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid meted out the sentence on Mohammad Jobi Ullah, 40, after finding the defence having failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

Mohammad Jobi, a labourer, was charged with murdering Minto, 40, who was also his housemate, at Jalan Megat Harun, Taman Jasa, Bukit Mertajam, at 11.15am on March 25, 2018.

Deputy public prosecutor Yasinnisa Begam Seeni Mohideen prosecuted, while lawyer K. Thanges represented Mohammad Jobi. ― Bernama