Zuraida’s aide dismisses PKR convention in minister’s area as inconsequential

Zuraida Kamaruddin’s political secretary Nor Hizwan Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Ampang, February 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The political secretary for Local Government and Housing Zuraida Kamaruddin has dismissed the recent PKR event in her Ampang constituency as one driven by personal ambition.

Nor Hizwan Ahmad said the gathering at PKR’s information convention yesterday was also an attempt to depict a weakening party as regaining its strength.

“It is clear the agenda is to lift a classical leader’s ambition to become prime minister, with a focus on the narrative of treachery constantly repeated for those activists who can still be led by the nose,” he said in a statement.

Hizwan said that the claims of treachery directed in particular at Zuraida and Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali during the convention were “well off the mark”.

“It is not treachery if any leader chooses to change their ark in the continuation of struggling for the rakyat.

“Indeed political struggle based on blind loyalty so as to realise the fading dreams of some leaders is the habit of old and outdated political patterns,” he said.

Hizwan expressed his confidence that the rakyat and voters will not fall for such propaganda, and were instead sick and tired of such instances.

“In a country now beset by Covid-19, everyone seeks leaders who prioritise the rakyat’s interests. In this matter, Ampang and Gombak have a good service record that can be clearly seen.

“Those seeking to wrest the seats from them should instead dismiss such notions, for those who attended the convention are only capable of rhetoric and making noises like an empty can,” he said.

Hizwan also said he is surprised at PKR’s continued insistence that its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should become the next prime minister.

“On what basis? The prime minister of what government? Why not resolve the fractious state of Pakatan first?

“PKR can continue to use its power in Selangor during the remainder of their mandate, as the rakyat will evaluate what can bring the most benefit to the country,” he said.

During the convention yesterday morning, PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin urged Pakatan Harapan to remain steady in its promise to name Anwar as prime ministerial candidate in the event it regains power in next general election.