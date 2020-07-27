SUPP chief claims Padungan rep not the only one disillusioned with DAP

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuching February 14, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 27 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian claimed today that Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei was not alone in being disillusioned with the state DAP.

He claimed there were others with similar feelings, especially after the 2018 general election, and were sick and tired of the party’s political means to seek survival.

“DAP’s deviation from its long-preached original cause, in the eyes of many, is also a political betrayal,” Dr Sim said in an immediate response to Wong’s resignation from the state DAP last night.

Apart from citing disillusionment with its direction and management, Wong also claimed the party has deviated from the aims, objectives and struggle of the earlier days when he joined in 2006.

Dr Sim said Wong’s resignation from the DAP came as a surprise to many people of Kuching.

“It is regarded as a natural reaction as he is holding the position of state assemblyman of Padungan,” Dr Sim, who is also the state minister of local government and housing, said in a statement.

He stressed, as DAP is a rival party of SUPP as well as an Opposition party, he would not associate himself with any political speculation.

He stressed that Wong was providing the people food for thought by voicing out his disappointment over DAP’s refusal to listen to any dissenting voice and lack of inclusivity in opinions and view-points.

“His disillusions include the non-fulfilment of DAP’s political mission as preached when it was a ruling party at federal level and eventually lost its brilliant opportunity.

“The promises of DAP made to the people seemed to have gone down the drain, and failed to realise our people’s hopes and expectations.

“I must honestly say that we do agree with what Wong had pointed out that the DAP keeps on employing politics of attack, even when it became part of the ruling coalition,” he said.

Dr Sim agreed with Wong that the DAP’s recent statements attacking the president of the Federation of Sarawak Chinese Associations Datuk Richard Wee and other Chinese community leaders were most hostile and arrogant, reflecting the party’s disrespect and lack of gratitude for the contributions of the Sarawak Chinese community.

“I am glad that Wong has pointed out such unruly behaviour of the DAP, “ Dr Sim said.

Apart from Wong, other state DAP leaders who have left over the past months included Serian branch chairman Edward Andrew Luak and Puncak Borneo deputy branch chief Sanjan Daik.