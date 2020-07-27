Sabah deputy CM: Women’s cooperative shop, community hall in Kampung Sinalapak will be rebuilt after fire

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said the state government had approved the reconstruction of the two buildings, but the allocation involved has yet to be announced as it was still being finalised.. — Bernama pic

TAMPARULI, July 27 — The buildings that housed the Pengindapuan Women’s Cooperative Shop and the community hall in Kampung Sinalapak in Kiulu near here, which were destroyed in a fire late last month, will be rebuilt soon.

Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Madius Tangau, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said the state government had approved the reconstruction of the two buildings, but the allocation involved has yet to be announced as it was still being finalised.

“I am aware that the two buildings are important for the people in the village to generate their income and as their centre of activities,” he said in a statement here today.

In the same statement, the chairman of cooperative, Anita Hokom, said the cooperative shop runs by the women in the village was important to help inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship.

The reconstruction of the two buildings will definitely benefit the villagers and boost their economic activities and income. — Bernama