On SRC decision eve, Najib greeted at court by Terengganu BN supporters (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak greets his supporters as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 27, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today arrived at the Kuala Lumpur court complex here for his trial over a 1MDB-linked case and was welcomed by a group of Barisan Nasional supporters from Terengganu.

At around 9.06am, Najib was seen arriving at the court complex where he walked through the crowd of BN supporters who lined up in two rows as he made his way up the courtroom steps and into the court lobby.

The BN supporters — which appeared to number around 50 or more — were heard singing “Allah selamatkan kamu”.

Some wore shirts in BN’s signature dark blue that also bore the name of the constituencies they were from, which included the Terengganu parliamentary seat of Kuala Nerus and the state seat of Seberang Takir.

Malay Mail spoke briefly to several of the supporters who confirmed they were all from Terengganu, with some saying this was the initiative of former Terengganu mentri besar and Seberang Takir assemblyman, Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman.

Malay Mail could not immediately verify if this was indeed Ahmad Razif’s initiative.

One supporter said he would also be coming again tomorrow as the High Court will deliver its decision in Najib’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

Last week, Najib reportedly celebrated his 67th birthday at the court when his supporters brought him a birthday cake.

Tomorrow, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is set to decide on whether Najib is guilty of the charges that he is facing in the trial over RM42 million of former 1MDB unit SRC International’s funds.

This will be the first of Najib’s ongoing trials to reach its resolution at the High Court tomorrow. This was also the first case in which he was charged.

Separately, Najib is here today to attend his joint trial with former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy over the alleged tampering of the Auditor-General’s audit report on 1MDB. This case will be heard before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.