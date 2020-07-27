Labuan Umno wants island to remain a federal territory

Labuan Umno said today it wants Labuan to be retained as a federal territory and not be made a part of Sabah again. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, July 27 — Labuan Umno said today it wants Labuan to be retained as a federal territory and not be made a part of Sabah again.

Its chief, Senator Datuk Bashir Alias, said the lack of development in Labuan, unlike in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, should not be the push factor for Labuan to be returned to Sabah.

“We (Labuan Umno) have made our stand. Labuan should remain as a federal territory. We cannot deny that Labuan lags behind Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya in terms of development,” he told a press conference.

Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, who is from Parti Warisan Sabah, said in the Dewan Rakyat last Monday that Labuan should be returned to Sabah if the federal government is unable to fulfill its commitment to the federal territory.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said yesterday that as one of the proposals in the Sabah Umno manifesto for the 15th General Election, Labuan will be returned to Sabah and made one of the districts of the state.

Bashir said Labuan Umno will continue to highlight the need for the continuous development of Labuan owing to its status as a regional oil and gas hub and international business and financial centre.

“Labuan Umno will work together with the federal government through the Federal Territories Ministry to outline development plans for Labuan,” he said.

He also said that it is hoped that the aim of turning Labuan into a progressive federal territory will be realised with more attention given to sustainable development for the benefit of the island and its people.

Sabah handed over the administration of Labuan to the federal government in 1983. — Bernama