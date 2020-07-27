Ismail Sabri: Max 10 sacrificial animals per location on Aidiladha, no public gatherings

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The government has implemented a maximum limit of 10 sacrificial animals for each location looking to perform sacrificial rituals for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in announcing the new SOPs, added that attendees at the sacrificial ritual must maintain a limit which follows a ratio of 20 people per animal.

Ismail reminded those looking to take part in the ritual that the number of sacrificial animals allowed onto approved sites has to also take into account the size of the slaughter area.

“If the area can fit 10 cows, then they can go ahead. But if an area is only able to fit six animals, they cannot be bringing in more animals into the compound.

“However, the government strongly encourages the sacrifice ritual to be conducted at slaughter houses under the purview of the Department of Veterinary Services, or at licenced private ruminant slaughter houses,” he said in his daily non-health Covid-19 briefing in Parliament today.

Ismail said gatherings at the sacrificial site beyond the ritual itself were strictly prohibited, with the exception of the distribution of pre-packed food.

He warned that authorities will monitor this to ensure compliance with the SOPs in all areas during the festive period, including mosques, suraus, and areas approved by the local authorities.

The minister added that Aidiladha worship will only be allowed for the first four days.

“However, considering Hari Raya Aidiladha falls on a Friday, all are encouraged to partake in the sacrificial worship on the second day and the two remaining Tasyrik days,” he said.

Ismail added that these new SOPs will apply to Federal Territories and can be used as a guide and reference for the respective state religious authorities.