Deputy minister: Some Land Public Transport Act provisions should be reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Some of the provisions of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 especially those involving the cost of services should be reviewed, said Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah.

Besides that, he said the legitimate source of authority to control the increase in charges imposed on any service also needs to be reviewed.

Hasbi said this was necessary following various unreasonable charges introduced by shipping companies at Port Klang on importers and exporters as well as the imposition of some service costs that do not meet the standard set by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“This has indirectly contributed to the increase in the operating costs of companies as well as the rise in prices of goods.

“The Ministry of Transport’s regulatory power over logistics costs outside the port areas is limited and there is no specific source of authority that allows the ministry to regulate the charges imposed,” he said.

He was responding to the issue pertaining to the coordination of shipping and port logistic sectors raised by Charles Anthony Santiago (PH-Klang) during a special chamber session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Port Klang is currently ranked the world’s 12th busiest port.

According to Santiago, among the service costs that do not meet the stipulated standard are additional charges and banking services costs imposed on bounced cheques.

“There is no regulatory agency to control the implications of unreasonable charges imposed as well as conditions which are detrimental to importers and exporters,” he said.

Santiago said the Depot Gate Surcharge (DGS) has also increased from RM5 to RM38 though the key performance indicator set to handle a container within 45 minutes is not fulfilled by the depot operator.

DGS is imposed on logistics companies for the services to provide empty container storage by the depot operator.

Under the DGS, there will be two charges imposed namely at the depot outside the port area and another will be charged within the port area.

The logistics companies are required to pay a deposit which is refunded after the empty container is picked up or unloaded; and after payment is received from the shipping company.

Hasbi said the ministry is aware of the increase in DGS which had affected the logistics sector at the port.

He said the regulatory control on the charges imposed at the depot outside the port area is being refined by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) adding that the ministry would ensure that the matter is given due attention. — Bernama