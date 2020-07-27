DBKL warn public housing, PPR residents over installation of iron grilles, barriers at corridors

A general view of the Intan Baiduri PPR in Gombak March 10, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will issue warning notices against Public Housing (PA) and People Housing Project (PPR) flat residents who install iron grilles and place barriers on the corridors of their houses.

DBKL Corporate Planning Department director Khairul Azmir Ahmad said if the residents fail to comply with the notice, an integrated enforcement operation would be carried out to cut and confiscate the grilles or any structure that blocks the corridors.

“DBKL views this matter seriously. Installing iron grilles or placing barriers (on the corridors) may cause trouble for police, DBKL enforcement as well as fire personnel to access the area in times of emergency,” he said in a statement here today.

Khairul Azmir said those found flouting the notice might also have their tenancy agreement contract terminated, as stipulated in clauses 7.01 (b) and 7.01 (f) of the DBKL House Rental Agreement Document.

“This year, DBKL had conducted iron grille-cutting operations at PPR Beringin, PPR Intan Baiduri and PPR Batu Muda,” he added. — Bernama



