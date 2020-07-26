Zuraida: Govt mulls regular sanitising of public buildings

A worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, Shah Alam March 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry is looking into implementing sanitation operations in public buildings every six months or once a year according to the need to curb the spread of Covid-19 and other epidemics.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said for that purpose, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department had been instructed to implement a sanitisation programme and revisit public places that need to be sanitised again as part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the new normal.

“We see an increasing trend (Covid-19) and although there are no huge spikes we must control it (from getting worse),” she told reporters after officiating the Pei You Library and Fire Prevention Awareness Programme at the Kampung Baru Salak South community hall here, today.

Apart from that, Zuraida said the local authorities would also play a role in ensuring compliance with the compulsory use of face masks among the public effective Aug 1.

On Thursday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the use of face masks in crowded public spaces and on public transportation will be made compulsory beginning Aug 1.

He said those who flout this directive can be slapped with a RM1,000 compound notice under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said the approach by local authorities to control dengue transmission would be reviewed, especially in relation to cleaning work and the elimination of aedes mosquitoes.

In another development, she said the ministry planned to upgrade the community libraries at the New Villages under the ministry similar to the renovation of the Pei You Library.

“In the Federal Territory there are three New Villages and there are 613 New Villages under the ministry nationwide with an allocation of RM100,000 for small projects each," she said. — Bernama