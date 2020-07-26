Umno not behind purported moves to oust Warisan govt, says Bung Moktar

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, July 26 — Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has dissociated the party from rumours of attempts to topple the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-led state government.

Bung Moktar said he did not have much knowledge of purported moves to form a new state government but Umno had nothing to do with such efforts.

“Sabah Umno is not behind such (reported) efforts. What I know is that now is the time to strengthen Sabah Umno to face the next general election,” he told reporters after a meeting with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi here today.

Asked on the meeting with Ahmad Zahid, Bung Moktar said it involved all Umno leaders at various levels in Sabah.

He said the two-day meeting from yesterday discussed the current political developments in the country.

“Malaysian politics has changed. Who would have expected the Pakatan Harapan government to collapse even before one term is up?

“There are many challenges we have to face in the new normal of politics and this was among the matters presented by the Umno president,” he added. — Bernama