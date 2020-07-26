Round Three MACC questioning for Guan Eng today ends after eight hours

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng together with his lawyer RSN Rayer leave MACC headquarters in Putrajaya after giving his statement on July 26, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here eight hours after he first entered at 10.42am today, marking the end of the day of questioning over the Penang undersea tunnel project.

He was seen coming down with his lawyer and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer at 6.53pm where the pair waited in the MACC’s Customer Service Room on the ground floor for their vehicle to arrive.

The same silver Mercedes Benz which brought them arrived at 6.56pm to pick them up.

Lim and Rayer left the premises without speaking to the media.

An MACC officer said the commission is not done with Lim yet as more questions remain, but indicated that the Bagan MP will not be called for an interview tomorrow.

Lim was first interviewed by the MACC last Wednesday for about six hours and underwent a similar eight-hour interview session yesterday that ended shortly before 8pm. He was also accompanied by Rayer then.

Media reports have said the MACC is questioning Lim over the Penang government’s plan to build an undersea tunnel to the mainland, which had been initiated when he was still the chief minister.

Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin was summoned by MACC last week, believed to be in connection with investigations into the project.



