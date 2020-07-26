Minister moots Bernama Radio, ManisFM collaboration to produce good business programmes

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah has mooted the idea of a collaboration between ManisFM and Bernama Radio to produce more solid business and entrepreneurship-related programmes. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 26 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah has mooted the idea of a collaboration between Terengganu state-owned radio station ManisFM and Bernama Radio to produce more solid business and entrepreneurship-related programmes.

He said since entrepreneurship-based programmes produced by Bernama Radio had been running smoothly and receiving good response, the two stations could compare notes.

“The coverage on the East Coast is unique, and I think ManisFM and Bernama Radio can collaborate to improve the quality of business programmes in the Malay language and also to widen the coverage to reach more listeners,” he told reporters after a meeting with state Human Development, Dakwah and Information Committee chairman Mohd Nor Hamzah at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

He said in terms of programme content, the East Coast has the advantage of having many Malay and Bumiputera entrepreneurs, and ManisFM can collaborate with Bernama Radio to tap the latter’s experience in producing good business programmes.

Also present at the meeting were state Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman and heads of related state agencies and departments. — Bernama