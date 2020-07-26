Man drowns while picnicking at Sg Lembing, Kuantan

KUANTAN, July 26 — A holiday picnic turned into a nightmare for 10 friends here at Sungai Jin, Sungai Lembing today when one of them drowned after he was swept away by strong currents.

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the victim, Ahmad Hasrul Hisyam Ahmad Fauzi, 33, who lived in Sungai Isap here, was believed to have drowned at 3 pm, about two hours after he and his friends arrived at the scene.

“The victim was believed to have swum to a relatively deep area before being swept away by the currents. Witnesses to the incident claimed to have seen the victim appear on the water surface several times before eventually disappearing.

“The victim’s friends are understood to have tried to help him, but failed, and they then proceeded to contact the authorities,” he said in a press statement here today.

Mohamad Noor said the victim’s body was found at 6.48 pm and sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for an autopsy.

The search and rescue operation involved 16 officers and members from the police and fire brigade, besides being assisted by seven members of the public. — Bernama