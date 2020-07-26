Libaran Bersatu denies 2,000 members quit party

Libaran Bersatu division head Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris has denied allegations that 2,000 members in the Libaran parliamentary constituency left the party yesterday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, July 26 — Libaran Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division head Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris has denied allegations that 2,000 members in the Libaran parliamentary constituency left the party yesterday.

He said no branch chief in the area had told him about any party members quitting.

“We (Libaran Bersatu) do not know who these 2,000 people are. Those at the branch level also do not know them,” he told a press conference today to deny the allegations which had gone viral.

Zakaria, who is also Libaran Member of Parliament, said he was satisfied with the attendance at the party’s branch meetings.

According to him, out of about 6,500 registered members, 3,500 members from 25 branches had attended the meetings since yesterday.

“Attendance was encouraging even though we are still bound by the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama