Kedah MB: State funds cannot be used to pay footballers’ arrears

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after chairing a meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 26 — The Kedah state government cannot arbitrarily channel funds or allocations to the Kedah Football Association (KFA) to settle player salaries and management costs for the Red Eagles Squad which is said to have been pending for the last five months.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said although certain quarters had suggested for the state government to assist KFA, its main priority was to help the people of the state.

“Some have suggested to just take money from anywhere to solve this problem, but I will not do that. That is money for the needy, and I am firm in my stand.

“I know, fans are concerned about the fate of the players, but this issue has been around for a long time. At that time, no one spoke about it, but now when I have just taken over as KFA president, everyone complaining and hitting out at me,” he said in a press conference after launching Menara Alor Setar’s new tourism product — ‘Star View’, here today.

Muhammad Sanusi was appointed as KFA president during the association’s Extraordinary General Meeting on July 12, replacing former Kedah mentri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir.

According to Muhammad Sanusi, KFA’s arrears issue did not only involve players’ salaries, but the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and team transport ticket providers.

Muhammad Sanusi claimed that the problem had begun under the previous management, and that the current debt amount stood at RM10.6 million.

“Why make player contracts with salaries of up to RM120,000? All this was done without considering the association’s financial capabilities.

“The mistakes were done previously, but the fans remained silent, and do the fans now want me to take the money meant for the poor, orphans and single mothers to be given to the players?” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said, however, KFA would be holding a meeting on August 3 to find a solution to the crisis, as well as to re-evaluate the implementation of several matters under the previous management.

“If I need to do an ‘overhaul’ or make salary deductions, I will do it. If the true capability (of KFA) is to pay a salary of RM20,000, we will pay only that, and whoever is willing to play for the state of Kedah with the salary, please hold on.

“If anyone thinks they should get a higher salary, KFA will allow them to look for a better destination, financially. But, I think all Kedah players have a high spirit of love for the state,” he said. — Bernama