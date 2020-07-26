Guan Eng back at MACC HQ for third day of questioning

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng (right) and lawyer RSN Rayer arrive at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya July 26, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here this morning for what will be his third day of questioning by the agency.

He was seen arriving at the MACC headquarters in Presint 8 here at 10.42am, ahead of his scheduled appointment at 11am.

Alighting from a silver Mercedez-Benz, Lim was accompanied by his lawyer, Jelutong MP RSN Rayer.

Both Lim and Rayer were present at MACC’s headquarters yesterday, where the former minister underwent an eight-hour interview session that ended shortly before 8pm.

It was reported that the MACC is questioning Lim over the Penang state government’s plan to build an undersea tunnel to the mainland, which had been initiated when he was still the chief minister.

Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin was summoned by MACC last week, believed to be in connection with the investigation into the project.