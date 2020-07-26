Four nabbed for drink driving in Petaling Jaya

Police arrested four men for driving under the influence in a two-day operation in Petaling Jaya beginning Friday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Police arrested four men, aged 37 to 59, for driving under the influence in a two-day operation in Petaling Jaya beginning Friday.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a total of 755 motorists and 641 vehicles were inspected in the ‘Op Alkohol dan Pencegahan Jenayah’ operation.

“The police also issued summonses to 48 motorists on various traffic offences.

“From the total, 17 summonses were issued under Section 26 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving or riding a motorcycle without a valid licence, which requires them to be tried in court,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said they could be sentenced to a fine of not more than RM1,000, or a jail term of not exceeding three months, or both, if convicted. — Bernama