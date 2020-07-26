Authorities ramp up RMCO enforcement with 617 arrests yesterday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The police arrested 617 people for various violations of the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) rules yesterday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement today, Ismail said 20 of these were remanded while 597 were issued compounds.

Among violations that led to the arrests were conducting pub and nightclub operations that remain prohibited as well as failures to observe social distancing rules.

“We have remanded 20 of them while the rest were given compounds,” Ismail said in a statement.

Some 2,736 monitoring teams comprising 12,520 personnel conducted 67,715 inspections yesterday, said Ismail Sabri.

The monitoring team inspected 4,238 malls, 5,902 restaurants, 1,999 vendors, 1,225 factories. 3,634 banks and 682 government offices as well as 1,205 land, 232 water as well as 88 air terminals.

He said heightened border security under Ops Benteng was being maintained.

The minister said the police conducted 67 roadblocks and inspected 34,224 vehicles yesterday to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants.

The police also arrested one foreigner for immigration offences, he said.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government also conducted sanitation operations at 9,376 areas in 134 zones, he added.