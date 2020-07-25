Slim by-election: We will sue candidates who use Bersatu logo without permission, says party sec-gen

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said those wanting to use the Bersatu logo would need prior permission from party president. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LARUT, July 25 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will take action against former party leaders who use the party logo in the Slim state by-election next month.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said those wanting to use Bersatu logo would need prior permission from party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“If there are independent candidates from the group (Dr Mahathir’s supporters) found using the Bersatu logo, we will sue. If they do not have permission, then they can’t use the party logo,” Hamzah, who is also Home Minister, said at an event with People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) members from Larut, Matang and Selama at Dewan Semai Bakti in Felda Ijok here today.

Yesterday, former Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the splinter faction will be fielding a candidate to go against Perikatan Nasional (PN), claiming that a Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council member had stated that PH will not be contesting in Slim.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the by-election for Slim to be held on Aug 29, with nomination on Aug 15, while early voting is on Aug 25. The seat fell vacant after its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, died on July 15 at the Bentong Hospital, Pahang due to a heart attack.

Mohd Khusairi, who represented Barisan Nasional, had retained the seat with a majority of 2,183 votes in the 14th General Election in 2018 in a three-cornered contest among Bersatu’s Mohd Amran Ibrahim and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS. — Bernama