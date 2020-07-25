Over RM16m allocated to upgrade PDRM Mara Junior Science College

KULIM, July 25 — The government has allocated more than RM16 million to upgrade the Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Polis DiRaja Malaysia (MRSM PDRM) here and for new assets.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said of the total, RM8.46 million was approved for this year with a further RM7.80 million allocated for next year.

“This school was established in 1991 and today I see that it needs improvement, not only in terms of the infrastructure but also necessary assets such as beds, mattresses and closets that need to be replaced.

“All related projects have already started, including providing Wifi facilities which we approved recently and I hope at least by the end of 2021 everything will be completed as planned,” he told reporters after a working visit to the school here today.

He said the allocation was not only to ensure the comfort of students but to make it a school of choice.

According to Hamzah, even though the school was catered for children of police officers, only about 20 per cent of places were filled by them, while the rest were made up of children of civil servants.

It is understood that currently there are 657 students attending the junior college with only 20 percent of its total comprising children of PDRM personnel.

“We hope this percentage can be increased to at least 80 percent. The Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and I will work together to ensure this school is well known in the future,” he said. — Bernama