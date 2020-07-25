Julau MP Sng not ‘wrong choice’ to lead Sarawak PKR, says information chief

Sarawak PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit said Larry Sng is not the wrong leader chosen by the party to be the state PKR chairman, contrary to comments by a political analyst. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, July 25 — Sarawak PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit today defended the appointment of Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng as the state chapter’s chief to replace Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian.

He said Sng is not the wrong leader chosen by the party to be the state PKR chairman, contrary to comments by a political analyst.

“He won as an Independent candidate in the 2018 general election, despite Jalau being a predominantly a Dayak majority constituency.

“This shows that he is an influential leader among the various communities in the state,” Abun said when responding to comments by political analyst Professor Dr Jayum Jawan that Sng was the wrong choice to lead the state PKR and as such he would not get the necessary support from the Malays and Dayaks.

“Despite what the analyst has commented, I believe Sng has his own strategy to win in Sarawak as a whole under PKR,” he said.

Abun suggested that the analyst may have his own opinions, but Sng also has his own secret strategies to ensure that PKR wins the Sarawak state election due in the first half of next year.

He said has leadership quality which has brought renewed hope and support for the state PKR.

Sng took over as the Sarawak PKR chairman following departure of Baru, who is also the State Assemblyman for Ba’Kelalan, in February before the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

Professor Jayum Jawan of Universiti Putra Malaysia had told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that Sarawak PKR would not make in Dayak or Malay areas as it is led by a Chinese, a wrong choice.

He had also said the state PKR would not be supported by the Chinese community as their interests were better articulated by the DAP and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).