Ipoh council maintains award for Pavithra despite rejection, says it was meant for her alone

Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra is seen at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh as her husband M. Sugu claims trial to possession of a dangerous weapon in a public place, July 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) said yesterday it has no plans to revoke the Ipoh City Icon title awarded to local YouTube cooking sensation S. Pavithra, following the latter’s rejection following her husband’s court cases.

In a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian, the council’s public relations officer Mohd Syahrizal Azmi said that although MBI is aware of the latest personal developments between Pavithra and her husband M. Sugu, the matter has no impact on the title.

“The award was for Pavithra herself. Whatever problems or conflicts the couple is facing is beyond the powers and is outside of MBI’s purview,” he reportedly said.

The 28-year-old received the title through the couple’s successful YouTube cooking channel which has more than 770,000 subscribers.

However, yesterday the couple in a joint press conference said that they want to lead a normal life and do not want any publicity, and Pavithra said she is not worthy of the award.

This comes as Sugu was charged earlier at the Sessions Court with unlawful possession of a 26-inch sickle at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s parking compound on July 21.

He was later charged again in the afternoon at the same court with hitting his wife on the same day.

The former plantation labourer was accused of hitting 28-year-old Pavithra using a handphone and a sickle which caused injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm.

However, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

After the court proceedings, Pavithra told reporters that she had forgiven her husband and hopes to put this week’s incident behind them.

The couple became YouTube sensations after they uploaded a series of cooking videos under the “Sugu Pavithra” channel during the movement control order (MCO).