Deputy president: Umno can overturn Muhyiddin’s sacking from party if he wants to return

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Umno can reverse its decision to sack former Umno member and its then deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin if he wants to return to the party’s fold, current Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

In an interview with Malaysia Post, Mohamad said that Umno could name Muhyiddin as its prime minister candidate in the 15th general election (GE15).

“If (he) intends to return to the party, we can reverse the decision to sack him. We welcome it if Tan Sri (Muhyiddin) wants to return to Umno, which is better that way,” Mohamad reportedly said.

MORE TO COME