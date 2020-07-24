Police to file charges against pregnant woman for falsely reporting assault, robbery in Labuan

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code provides for six months’ jail or fine of RM2, 000 or both upon conviction. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, July 24 — Labuan Police will file a criminal charge against a pregnant woman for making false police report in which she claimed to have been assaulted and robbed of RM5,500 in cash and gold necklace outside of a restaurant restroom last Tuesday.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code provides for six months’ jail or fine of RM2, 000 or both upon conviction.

He said the woman lodged the police report on Tuesday morning claiming she was assaulted and robbed by two unidentified men outside the restaurant restroom after withdrawing some money from a downtown bank.

The 33-year-old woman, who is five months pregnant, also claimed to have sustained injuries to her head and several parts of her body during the assault, he said.

However, he said based on their preliminary investigation, the police found no truth to the woman’s claims.

“A check with the bank of which the woman claimed to have withdrawn RM4,000 revealed that it was fabricated...no withdrawal was made by the woman. Her story was completely false.

“Don’t lie to the police. It’s kind of a headache and a waste of time for us,” Muhamad Farid said, adding that woman admitted fabricating the story as she was worried after she has blown her husband’s saving in online gambling. — Bernama