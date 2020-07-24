Police arrest man for attempting to smuggle 15 cows across Sungai Golok

The captured man was taken to the Lalang Pepuyu police station for further action, while the livestock were sent to the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) office in Rantau Panjang. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle in 15 cows, worth more than RM70,000, across Sungai Golok into the country in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, yesterday.

A statement issued by the Eighth Infantry Brigade headquarters stated that the incident occurred about 6.40pm in Kampung Rahmat, Tanjung Baru, in the border town of Rantau Panjang.

The man was with two others herding the cattle across the river, but the other two fled, it said, adding that two motorcycles were also seized in the incident.

It is believed the livestock were brought into the country to meet demand for the coming Aidil Adha celebration. — Bernama