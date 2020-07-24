Perak MB says no clash between Perikatan parties in Slim by-election

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that BN, PAS and Bersatu had agreed that there should be no clash between them in the by-election and to give full support to anyone selected to represent the PN coalition. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 24 — The Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties — Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) — will support any individual as a candidate for the Slim state seat by-election next month.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also Perak Bersatu chairman, said that all three parties had agreed that there should be no clash between them in the by-election and to give full support to anyone selected to represent the PN coalition.

“‘Alhamdulillah’ (praise be to Allah), parties from the PN are united to ensure that there is no clash between us in the by-election.

“We (PN) will select one candidate and all three parties will give full support,” he told reporters after witnessing the exchange of Perak investment commitment documents, involving seven companies, and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here, today.

The Slim by-election will be held on Aug 29 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, on July 15.

In the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018, Mohd Khusairi representing Barisan Nasional (BN) retained the Slim state seat with a majority of 2,183 votes, defeating Bersatu candidate contesting on PKR ticket, Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS candidate Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

Perak has 59 state seats and out of the total, PN has 32 seats, namely, Umno-led BN with 25 seats; Bersatu (four), PAS (three) while DAP (16), Parti Amanah Negara (five), PKR (three), Independent (two) as well as Gerakan (one). — Bernama