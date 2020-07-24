Myanmar duo get 18 months’ jail for stealing Istana Negara fence decorations

A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Two Myanmar men were sentenced to 18 months’ jail each by the Magistrate’s Court here today for stealing 62 pieces of accessories installed on the Istana Negara fence this month.

Magistrate M. Saravanan meted out the punishment to Koma Ahmad Faizal Ahmad, 32, and Muhfizullok Fozal Ahmad, 31, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court ordered them to serve the jail sentence beginning today at Kajang Prison.

They committed the offence in the perimetre area of Gate 1 and Gate 3 at Istana Negara here at 11.30am on July 16. They were charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine, or both, on conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Azahan urged the court to impose the maximum sentence on grounds that it involved the theft of property belonging to Istana Negara, a symbol of national sovereignty.

Both the accused, who were unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence. — Bernama