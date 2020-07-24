Covid-19: Man under quarantine order in Perak slapped with RM1,000 compound for eating out

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the man was placed under the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon his return from Singapore. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LUMUT, July 24 — A 51-year-old man was slapped with a RM1,000 compound for violating the home quarantine order by eating out at a restaurant in Kampung Jering, Ayer Tawar here, yesterday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the man was placed under the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon his return from Singapore.

“A check on his wristband found that his quarantine order began on July 18 and shall end only on August 1,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

Defying the quarantine order is an offence under Regulation 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Nor Omar urged the public to notify the police if they came across any individuals wearing the pink wristband in public.

“The police will take stern action on those who violated the home quarantine order,” he said. — Bernama