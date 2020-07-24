Amid rumours of takeover, Shafie reiterates Sabah govt still intact

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said that he is aware of the rumours and efforts to destabilise the state government, and said some have gone overboard by disturbing the privacy and personal space of some elected representatives. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 24 — After another round of fresh rumours of a toppling attempt, Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said today that the state government is still intact and functioning as normal.

Shafie said that he is aware of the rumours and efforts to destabilise the state government, and said some have gone overboard by disturbing the privacy and personal space of some elected representatives.

“There are people who visited their homes, they entered their homes. That is disturbing and uncalled for, and they’re showing a lack of ethics,” he said.

“Things are ok. We are still here functioning as the government of the day, with the numbers. This is despite rumours going on since they took over [the federal government]. I hope they will put these rumours to rest,” he said.

Shafie said that he had met with the Head of State Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin recently, as per their regular weekly schedule to update him on the developments.

“We meet every week before the Cabinet meeting and I inform him of the latest development. It is normal practice to update him as it is not the norm for him to hear things from a third party or social media.

“We talked about intensifying efforts of food production for state, the appointment of a new attorney general. I need to brief him as the government of the day. No, we didn’t talk about others going to Istana. That is not important to us. Running (the) state is more important,” he said, alluding to rumours that the state Opposition had allegedly seeked an audience with Juhar with a show of a simple majority by way of statutory declarations.

Shafie, who has just returned to the state after spending the week in Kuala Lumpur to attend Parliament, said that he hoped the police will give due attention to the police reports made by Kapayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong who claimed that third party agents came to their homes with offers to entice them in defecting.

“We hope the authorities will take action. They cannot just pinpoint names, who are these people? Im quite sure there are quarters behind them. I urge the police to thoroughly investigate who these people are as this is the process of law. This is disturbance of public order,” he said.

Asked to comment on Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan’s statement that Shafie was hiding his assemblymen to prevent them from leaving, Shafie laughed off the claim and said he was not in the habit of micromanaging his people.

“Why listen to them? They accuse me of hiding my people but they are the once who tried to lock up people, confine them and harass others.

“I am not hiding anyone. I have just arrived from KL, where would I hide them? They have families to look after. And I don’t stop them from leaving if they want to, I didn’t hide Limus Jury or James Ratib, he said, referring to Kuala Penyu and Sugut assemblymen who left Upko to support the federal government last month.

Shafie said that he believed party hopping was an unhealthy practice but believed that there would be no more for now.

“I heard those who were going to jump are making U-turns now. Thats what I heard, I don’t know whether it’s true. What’s important to me is running the state,” he said.

On whether the state would establish anti-party hopping laws, Shafie said that it would be something to look into that would give the party, and not the individual, control of the seats but that it would require a lot of studying.

“What’s more important are the voters, they need to be mindful of choosing a person who has this habit. Those that jump, if the voters penalise them, that is the most effective way of doing things,” he said.

The Star recently reported that the state opposition, led by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman was working with 19 fellow state opposition assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Sabah to get at least 13 government assemblymen to cross the floor to obtain a simple 33-seat majority in the 65 seat state assembly.

According to the report, PN sources had been claiming that 14 to 16 assemblymen had signed the statutory declarations in support of Musa reclaiming the chief minister’s post.

It also reported that attempts this time also flopped as the PN camp has not been able to meet up with Juhar to discuss the possibility of the change in government as the defectors got cold feet.