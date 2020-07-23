Revised MACC list: Annuar, Kitingan, Tengku Zafrul, Edmund now top four asset holders with over RM20m each, PM Muhyiddin’s assets at RM10m to RM15m

When the MACC’s asset declaration portal went live yesterday, there were only six categories for the value of assets declared ― with the highest being more than RM10 million and the lowest being less than RM1 million. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s declared assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is no longer listed as being worth over RM10 million, but has now been further specified to be within the range of RM10 million to RM15 million, based on new revisions to a public list.

When the MACC’s asset declaration portal went live yesterday with details relating to members of the Perikatan Nasional administration, there were only six categories for the value of assets declared ― with the highest being more than RM10 million and the lowest being less than RM1 million.

In yesterday’s version of the portal, 11 individuals including Muhyiddin were listed as being the top asset holders among 56 current government officials that had declared their assets to the MACC, with each of them having more than RM10 million in assets each.

But when the same portal was accessed today, the category for asset values of more than RM10 million was instead replaced by three new categories: RM10 million to RM15 million; RM15 million to RM20 million; and more than RM20 million.

Here’s the new list of the top 11:

More than RM20 million in declared assets

1. Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa

2. Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan

3. Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Zainal Abidin

4. Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar

RM15 million to RM20 million

5. Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim

RM10 million to RM15 million

6. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

7. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili

8. Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar

9. Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon

10. Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib

11. Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong

It is unclear if the new brackets for the range of asset value were made late last night or today, as the MACC asset declaration portal does not carry a timestamp for when the changes were made.

The other brackets for asset value declared remain unchanged, namely the categories of RM8.5 million to RM10 million; RM5 million to RM8.5 million; RM2.5 million to RM5 million; RM1 million to RM2.5 million; and those with less than RM1 million.

At the time of writing, the top 10 earners in terms of total monthly income remains the same as yesterday, namely with Muhyiddin topping the list with an income of RM93,841.65 every month.

Some of those who were in the top 11 asset holders list are also in the list of top 10 earners, namely Annuar (RM87,877.20), Kitingan (RM85,450) and Ahmad Amzad (RM64,087.41).

Unlike previous editions of the MACC asset declaration portal that also carried income and asset declarations by MPs of the ruling coalition and the exact value of assets declared, the current version launched yesterday only includes the prime minister, ministers and deputy ministers of the Perikatan Nasional government.

The MACC list today shows that 56 of the 70 PN top government officials have submitted their asset declarations, with the name and details of former deputy works minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh now removed as compared to yesterday when 57 individuals were listed.

Based on Malay Mail’s comparison of the MACC portal and the current list of ministers and deputy ministers, five of the 32 PN ministers and nine of the 38 deputy ministers are not currently listed as having declared their assets to the MACC for the public portal.