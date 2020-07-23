MP questions government’s delay in PAC appointments, says panel still ‘paralysed’ despite almost two weeks of Parliament sittings

Wong Kah Woh (PH-Ipoh Timur), who is also the PAC deputy chairman, said there was much work to be done and the delay was preventing the committee from resuming their functions properly. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― A Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmaker has questioned the government’s delay in appointing new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members despite Parliament meeting for two weeks this month.

Wong Kah Woh (PH-Ipoh Timur), who is also the PAC deputy chairman, said there was much work to be done and the delay was preventing the committee from resuming their functions properly.

“I would like to inform this honourable Dewan that in the past seven months or 206 days exactly, Parliament has only convened for a total of 10 days.

“What is more saddening is that all select committees' proceedings are paralysed. For two weeks we have not seen any new appointees, specifically the PAC,” he said during his turn to debate the royal address today.

He earlier said parliamentary reforms were something the previous Pakatan Harapan government was proud of but that has come into question when such reforms will be continued under the new government.

“Until when we will have to wait? Until when we will resume our functions? Until when will the government not paralyse us? To the PAC, we are heavily lagging in its work because we are unable to fulfill our responsibilities,” he said further.

Wong also said several reports that have been prepared to be tabled in Parliament since February have now been delayed and several more are in the midst of preparation.

Among the delays at the PAC that Wong cited was the inability to study the latest Auditor General’s Report.

“I would like to stress that in 2019, a total of 15 PAC meetings were held. In 2020, only six to date. Is this the new circumstances under the new government? Please appoint the full committee now, no more delays,” he said.

Under the PH government, Datuk Noraini Ahmad of Barisan Nasional was appointed the PAC chairman.

She resigned on March 10 following her appointment as the Higher Education Minister.