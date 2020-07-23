Court to decide on Najib’s application to strike out 1MDB report tampering charge on Aug 7

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 23,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jul 23 — The High Court here has set August 7 to decide on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application to strike out charge of abuse of power due to his alleged role in tampering with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)’s 2016 audit report.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan had set the date after hearing submission over the application from the former prime minister’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and the prosecution, led by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

In his submission, Shafee argues that that the current amended charge against Najib was misleading on the grounds that the words employed are confusing and the evidence by key prosecution witnesses, namely Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, Nor Salwani Muhammad and Saadatul Nafisah for the National Audit Department (NAD), does not support facts alluded in the charge.

Shafee posited that Najib had not committed any wrongdoing as the report in question that is prepared by the auditor-general (A-G) and the NAD was merely a draft and yet to be finalised prior to the February 24, 2016 meeting at the then chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa’s office along with other stakeholders.

Shafee then cited the witness statements of former A-G Ambrin where the latter states the audit for 1MDB had started in March 2015 and was due to end in March 2016.

This was a point of contention. raised by Shafee, stating further that the charge against Najib is groundless as the 1MDB report in question was a draft and not a finalised version.

“The charge is so defective that there is no offence in law as shown but here, the trial has proceeded and is becoming more and more apparent that there is no hope there will be a success in the prosecution,’’ he said.

Shafee also stated that the prosecution could be seen to have abused the process of the courts by allegedly charging Najib without credible grounds.

Sri Ram had then argued that the points raised by Shafee are irrelevant as they have yet to adduce further evidence to the court, in support of the charges, as the application by Najib was filed before the completion of the prosecution stage, where more witnesses are due to take the stand.

Sri Ram also stated that the prosecution is clear in their position in pursuing criminal charges against Najib and had acted in accordance with due process.

In this trial, Najib is being jointly trial with 1MDB former chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy for their alleged role in tampering with the 1MDB 2016 audit final report.

Najib was charged with abusing his position as prime minister and finance minister to order amendments in February 2016 to the A-G audit report on 1MDB before its finalisation and presentation to PAC to avoid any civil or criminal action against him, while Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib in the report’s tampering.

Both their offences are punishable under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 with a maximum 20-year jail term, and a fine of at least five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000 or whichever is higher.