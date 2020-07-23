Court sets Aug 21 for mention of Indonesian man charged with murdering three countrymen in Tampin

Last June 24, Mohamad Rozak Nor (centre) was charged in the Rembau Magistrate’s Court with murdering three people at a workers quarters at Ladang Chin Fatt in Gemencheh, Tampin. — Bernama pic

TAMPIN, July 23 — The Magistrate’s Court here today set August 21 for mention of a case involving an Indonesian plantation worker who was charged with the murder of his three countrymen.

Magistrate Tan Chai Wei fixed the date following a request for a new date by deputy public prosecutor Ummi Amyra Natasha Azhar as the prosecution had yet to get the documents on the case, such as the post mortem and chemist reports.

Last June 24, Mohamad Rozak Nor, 20, was charged in the Rembau Magistrate’s Court with murdering Hari Sucipto, 19, Ramdani Sahrul, 20 and Gunawan Pani, 20, at a workers quarters at Ladang Chin Fatt in Gemencheh, Tampin, between 10.40pm and 11pm on December 5, 2019.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction. — Bernama