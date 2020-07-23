5,265 entrepreneurs in services requiring physical contact hit hard by Covid-19, says ministry

Mohammad Faisal Wilkinson from Monarchy MMA disinfects punching bags before practice starts June 15, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Some 5,265 entrepreneurs offering services that require physical contact are among those hardest hit during the movement control order (MCO) period due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Dewan Rakyat heard today.

The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry said since the MCO came into effect on March 18, most businesses have had to close, except those in certain sectors which have been allowed to reopen in stages.

As a result, some of the business owners have not been able to settle their rents, workers’ wages and loan repayments, it said in a written reply to Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS-Pasir Puteh), who wanted to know the impact of Covid-19 on businesses that require physical contact such as rehabilitation centres, spas and personal fitness trainers.

“Businesses requiring physical contact were only allowed to resume operations on June 10 after having had to close for almost three months,” it said. — Bernama