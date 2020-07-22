Sabah DAP assemblyman lodges police report in Sandakan on harassment to quit party

Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong lodged a police report today after being harassed to quit DAP. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SANDAKAN, July 22 — Several individuals have been harassing Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong from DAP to quit his party, driving him to lodge a police report today.

Chong claimed that he had been receiving text messages via WhatsApp since July 19 and phone calls since July 20 from several so-called agents inviting him to abandon the party he had been a member of since 2009.

Today was the last straw when he received another phone call at 5.50am and was shocked when somebody came ringing his house bell about half an hour later for the same purpose.

“I am deeply bothered by such actions of calling me on my personal number at odd times and coming to my house at a time when my son was sick.

“This is very unsettling as it is not only disturbing my peace, but my family’s too,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Sandakan police station, here.

Chong said he was fed up with individuals making all sorts of promises, including offering cash to tempt him to abandon DAP. — Bernama