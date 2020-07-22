Report: Ex-finance minister Guan Eng hauled up by MACC (VIDEO)

Lim was seen at the MACC headquarters at 1.05pm today, likely due to the Penang undersea tunnel project. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng arrived today at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya after being summoned there, a report has said.

According to local daily The Star, Lim was seen at the MACC headquarters at 1.05pm today, which the paper said was likely to be in relation to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The Star said two other individuals — Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer — were also seen together with Lim.

Bekas Menteri Kewangan Lim Guan Eng hadir ke ibu pejabat SPRM di Putrajaya dipercayai berkaitan siasatan projek terowong dasar laut Pulau Pinang. pic.twitter.com/xbCs0HyQ5Y — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) July 22, 2020

Lim, who was the finance minister from 2018 until early this year, was the chief minister of Penang from 2008 to 2018.



