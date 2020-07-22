Miri City Council building to be completed in Q1 next year, says Sarawak CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the Miri City Council building would reflect the rapid development of Miri as a resort city. — Bernama pic

MIRI, July 22 — The construction of the Miri City Council (MCC) building project which has been delayed for three months following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said this when checking the progress of the construction here today.

“This is a people’s project that we developed not only to symbolise the unity of the people in Miri but also to improve the services given to the people,” he told reporters before ending his visit at the project site.

He said the iconic building would also reflect the rapid development of Miri as a resort city.

Situated on a land area of 1.29 hectares at the Marina Bay facing the South China Sea, the nine-storey smart and environmentally-friendly building is estimated to cost about RM57 million to build.

It would have a command centre with smart connectivity to keep track and monitor the services provided by the city council.

Abang Johari said, for example, buses would be equipped with special devices to enable the command centre to track them.

“The same goes for garbage collection lorries”, he said, adding that the people would be able to quickly check on the status of the services, all in line with the effort to make Miri a smart city. — Bernama