Melaka CM: Focus on serving people, not dissolving state assembly

Instead of demanding for the dissolution of the state assembly, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali today called on Opposition state assemblymen to focus on serving the people. — Picture from Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, July 22 — Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali today called on Opposition state assemblymen to focus on serving the people, instead of demanding for the dissolution of the state assembly.

He said as elected representatives they should carry out the trust given by the people as long as the state legislative assembly is in session.

“In the end, we leave it to the people to vote (when the state assembly is dissolved), but for now, we take care of the people as best as we can,” he said when winding up speech on the motion of thanks to the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka during the state assembly sitting at Kompleks Seri Negeri Ayer Keroh here.

Earlier during the debate on the motion, several opposition representatives including Opposition Leader Adly Zahari (PH-Bukit Katil), Low Chee Leong (PH-Kota Laksamana) and Alex Seah (PH-Kesidang), among others, said the Melaka state assembly should be dissolved to pave the way for fresh election to be fair to the people.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said as a responsible state government and in acting in the best interest of the people, attention would be given to all proposals including those from the opposition.

“I will continue with the good policies from the previous government (Pakatan Harapan). If the state revenue shrinks, it will be improved as long as the state’s financial structure is not affected,” he said.

Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh then informed that the motion was approved as it had the support of 17 of the 28 assemblymen. — Bernama