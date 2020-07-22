Ismail Sabri: 389 Malaysians, including 40 tabligh missionaries from India, back home

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A total of 389 Malaysians returned from abroad yesterday via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 and will undergo compulsory home quarantine, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The figure included 40 tabligh missionaries previously stranded in India and the minister said this group will be quarantined at the Judicial and Legal Training Institute (ILKAP) in Bangi.

In a statement, he said none of those observing the quarantine may receive visitors throughout the 14-day period.

The 389 returnees yesterday came from Vietnam, Indonesia, Qatar, China, Turkey, India, Philippines, Nepal and Japan.

“All of them have been ordered to undergo 14-day quarantine at home,” said Ismail.

“Besides that, 40 Malaysians stranded in India returned today through commercial airlines flight on Air India Express. They were part of the tabligh crew that couldn’t return a few days ago.

“Due to factors such as risk of infection, all of them will be quarantined at ILKAP and no visitors will be allowed to see them during the quarantine period.”

Four days ago, 96 Malaysians from India arrived safely at KLIA on a humanitarian flight coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency in collaboration with other agencies.

Nadma director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman said 62 of them were tabligh members stranded in India since February due to travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

All the Malaysians who arrived were taken to the Higher Education Leadership Academy in Nilai for a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Separately, Ismail Sabri said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry conducted price monitoring on 12 essential goods at 718 business premises including 515 grocers, 173 wholesalers and 30 manufacturers.

“Overall there are still plenty of essential items available and can sustain the nation’s needs and are also easily available,” said Ismail.

“There were also 1,478 checks done to see if SOPs were adhered too at 1,478 premises. Of that, 1,462 were found to be following the new SOPs while 16 were given advice for not doing so.

“As of 13 May 128,437 premises were checked by KPDNHEP from which 297 were issued warning for not following the SOPs.”