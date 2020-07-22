Finance Ministry kicks off Budget 2021 consultation roadshow

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the initiative was to ensure Budget 2021 would cover the four main themes being focused on, in addition to mitigate the impact from the movement control order. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, July 22 — The Finance Ministry kicked off its Budget 2021 consultation roadshow today, making the state of Melaka its first stop in a journey to learn the views and plights of every level of society, associations and industries, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the initiative was to ensure Budget 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled on November 6, would cover the four main themes being focused on, in addition to mitigate the impact from the movement control order.

“I hope through the consultation approach, we can get the views of all quarters before Budget 2021 is tabled. This marks the first time a budget consultation is made starting with the states — previously it began at the Finance Ministry level — and Melaka is the first state.

“I feel this is the best time for us (in government) to ‘turun padang’ (go to the ground) through this consultation roadshow in order to listen to the problems faced by the public, industries and associations; and we will spare no effort to consider their recommendations,” he told a press conference after meeting Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali here today.

The upcoming budget will be framed across four main themes — caring for the people, steering the economy, sustainable living and enhancing public service delivery — all of which are centred around creating a better government.

Earlier, he made a working visit to the Melaka Urban Transformation Centre at Jalan Hang Tuah and attended a session with the state’s medical tourism industry representatives.

Tengku Zafrul said the views and recommendations garnered from the consultation roadshow, which is expected to continue until October, would later be submitted to the relevant ministries for further action.

On the Melaka roadshow, he said the state’s tourism industry was badly affected due to Covid-19 and the Federal Government would assist the state government and industry players to rebuild the sector through Budget 2021, apart from the National Economic Recovery Plan and the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package which were previously announced. — Bernama