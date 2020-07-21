Two policemen stationed at new Covid-19 cluster at old folks’ home in Kluang

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat in this file picture taken on March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KLUANG, July 21 — Two policemen and a mobile unit were stationed at the entrance of an old folks’ home in Taman Bahagia near here from yesterday following the discovery of a new Covid-19 cluster there.

Kluang police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the personnel were assigned to the home following the finding of a new cluster involving 11 inmates of the old folks’ home, an employee and a member of an inmate’s family

“The policemen are to ensure all parties complied to all matters of standard operating procedure (SOP).

“For the purpose, no movements in and out of the home is allowed when the quarantine is enforced until the situation has been fully restored,” he said in a statement here today. It is hoped the people would adhere and stay away from the home apart from those who are allowed,” he added.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced a new cluster involving an old folks’ home in the district.

In this regard, investigation and tracing of active case detection were being carried out.

As of July 20, 12 noon yesterday, 39 people had been screened with 14 turning up positive for Covid-19 while 18 were negative and seven are still waiting for results.

The cluster has one fatality on July 19 which is case number 8,770th and 123rd death in the country involving a 72-year-old Malaysian man who is an inmate of the home.

He was found having symptoms such as fever and cough on July 10, 2020 and was referred to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital before passing away at the hospital. — Bernama