Parliament: Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill 2020 to accommodate additional expenditure for the year amounting to RM7 billion (RM7,005,753,850) was tabled for the first reading at Dewan Rakyat today.

The additional funds was sought for use as allocation for Contribution to Statutory Funds amounting to RM1.096 billion, Treasury General Services (RM1.76 billion), apart from the Election Commission (RM 15.65 million); Treasury (RM 762.94 million) and Foreign Ministry (RM13.93 million)

The allocation was also for the Economic Affairs Ministry (RM39.42 million); Primary Industry Ministry (RM40.35 million); Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry (RM313.28 million); Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry (RM58.28 million); and International Trade and Industry Ministry (RM77.15 million).

It also involved among others RM16.1 million for Works Ministry; Health Ministry (RM1.17 billion); Housing and Local Government Ministry (RM635.98 million); Defence Ministry (RM362.96 million); and Education Ministry (RM623.74 million).

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling the bill said the second reading would be tabled during the current session. — Bernama