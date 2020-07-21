Johor police waiting for autopsy report on baby’s sudden death, says state police chief

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to find out the cause of death of a three-month-old boy in Gelang Patah yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 21 — The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to find out the cause of death of a three-month-old boy in Gelang Patah yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayub Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigators are still probing the case, including any possible involvement by the victim’s father, who was taking care of the baby at the time while allegedly under the influence of drugs.

“So far, the police are still waiting for the post-mortem report from the doctors. We have to wait for the report before it can be confirmed if the victim was abused or died due to other reasons,” he said during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan was commenting on the progress of the investigation into the death of Muhammad Dzul Syaqib yesterday while in the care of his father.

“We will wait for the post-mortem report before initiating further action,” said Ayob Khan.

At 5.15pm yesterday, three-month-old Muhammad Dzul was declared dead while in the care of his father at their family home in Kampung Bukit Tempurung, Gelang Patah.

The boy’s grandmother and mother were manning their food stall in Taman Nusa Perintis, Gelang Patah at the time of the incident.

The police have arrested the 31-year-old baby’s father and his initial urine test was positive for drugs.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 pending the post-mortem report.