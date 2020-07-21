Govt agrees to set up ‘MalaysiaMudah’ initiative to cut red tape, says Tok Pa

Minister in the Prime Minister’s department (economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the initiative would also lower business costs and create jobs while stimulating the economy. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The government has agreed to create the “MalaysiaMudah”(#MyMudah) initiative which is aimed at assisting companies and businesses which were burdened by red tape and bureaucracy.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s department (economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the initiative would also lower business costs and create jobs while stimulating the economy.

He added that the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had viewed the matter seriously and had directed the Economic Action Council (EAC) and the Malaysian Productivity Council (MPC) to intervene and to act as a solutions provider to the matter.

“Company and business owners can forward the red tape issues that they face through the Unified Online Public Consultation besides taking part in dialogues which are held by EAC and MPC,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that issues brought up will be analysed by the Business Facilitation Action Team (PEMUDAH), and escalated to the EAC meetings to be assessed before a decision was made.

“The decision made at the EAC meetings will be implemented by ministries and state governments,” he said.

Through this initiative, Mustapa said ministries and state governments will lessen unnecessary rules while increasing the efficiency of their functions and operations.

Besides that, he said ministries and state governments were also urged to set clear targets in an effort to reduce compliance costs which were applicable to companies and businesses.

“PEMUDAH will monitor the performance of every ministry and state government by making periodic reports to the EAC.

“MITI through MPC will also provide guidance and advisory services to all ministries and state governments in implementing this initiative,” he added.

Mustapha said the matter was decided at the EAC meeting yesterday which was chaired by the prime minister. — Bernama