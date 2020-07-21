Couple among 55 addicts detained in Perak drug op

A married couple was among 55 addicts and four drug dealers arrested in a police operation in four drug hot spots in Selama, Kerian and Taiping today. — Reuters pic

SELAMA, July 21 — A married couple was among 55 addicts and four drug dealers arrested in a police operation in four drug hot spots in Selama, Kerian and Taiping today.

Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Lee King Chuan said the unemployed couple, aged 26 and 30 years old, was arrested in Sungai Petani, Semanggol, early today.

“Another 53 suspects, aged between 21 and 65, were detained in Batu 3, Batu Kurau as well as in Sungai Kuning and Parit Dalam in Sungai Bayor, Selama. All of them were odd job workers or unemployed,” he said in a press conference at the Selama District Police Headquarters here, today.

According to Lee, in the operation that began at 12am and ended at 5pm, police also seized various types of drugs, namely syabu, heroin and ketum juice worth RM4,581, believed to have been supplied from the north.

He said the police would apply for remand orders tomorrow to help with the investigation under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 3 (1) Special Preventive Measures.

“The police are always conducting investigations and intelligence to eradicate drugs abuse in the state,” he added. — Bernama