Baby found on roof in Bercham in stable condition, says Perak exco

Kampung Gajah assemblyman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Nordin (in pink) said the baby boy who was found on the roof on a house in Bercham is in stable condition and undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital today. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 21 — The baby boy who was found on the roof of a two-storey terrace house in Taman Seri Dermawan, Bercham here last Saturday is in stable condition and undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital today.

The state Women Development, Family and Social Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin said the baby’s condition was being monitored from time to time.

“Once recovered, the baby will be referred to the Social Welfare Department (JKM),” she told reporters after visiting the KinderJoy Kindergarten here to check on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Last Saturday, the baby boy, who was born full-term, was found on the roof with his umbilical cord still intact and injuries to his head.

Commenting on the baby’s mother, Wan Norashikin said the 16-year-old was still in trauma and was being monitored at the same hospital on her health, emotion and psychology.

In a separate development, Wan Norashikin said the Perak JKM had conducted spot checks on 60 nurseries and 47 childcare centres throughout the state from April 25 to July 17 to ensure SOP compliance during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

She said all the premises complied with the stipulated SOP, such as using face masks and observing social distancing, to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama